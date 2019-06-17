NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

NYZ001-172130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ010-172130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ002-172130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ011-172130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ085-172130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ012-172130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ019-172130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ020-172130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ021-172130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise cloudy. Scattered showers

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ013-172130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ014-172130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ003-172130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ004-172130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ005-172130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ006-172130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ007-172130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ008-172130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

348 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

AR/Hitchcock

