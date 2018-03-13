NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

NYZ028-130800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ031-130800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then

snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-130800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ087-130800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ029-130800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ027-130800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then

snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ030-130800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ035-130800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ034-130800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

