NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 10:33 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
_____
901 FPUS51 KBTV 130225
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
NYZ028-130800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 30. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ031-130800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then
snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-130800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ087-130800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ029-130800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ027-130800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then
snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ030-130800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-130800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ034-130800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1021 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast