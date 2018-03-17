NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
968 FPUS51 KBTV 170233
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
NYZ028-170800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 18.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ031-170800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 22.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ026-170800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around
15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ087-170800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around
16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ029-170800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 19.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ027-170800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ030-170800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around zero. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ035-170800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ034-170800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Brisk with
lows around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
