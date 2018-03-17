NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 18.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 16 to 22.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around

15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Lows around

16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around zero. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1030 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight. Brisk with

lows around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

