NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 1 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 4 above. North winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 2 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 2 below to 4 above zero. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

344 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 below to 2 above zero. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 6 above zero. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

