NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

261 FPUS51 KBTV 181726

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 2 above zero. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 below. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

