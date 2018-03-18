NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 4 below to 2 above zero. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 below. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
123 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 6 below to zero. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
