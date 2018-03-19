NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
NYZ028-192000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ031-192000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ026-192000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ087-192000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ029-192000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ027-192000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ030-192000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ035-192000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ034-192000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
313 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 14 above. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
