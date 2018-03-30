NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 1:33 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018
_____
494 FPUS51 KBTV 300530
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
126 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
NYZ028-300800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers and snow likely. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ031-300800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Breezy with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-300800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers and snow likely. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ087-300800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers and snow likely. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ029-300800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ027-300800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Breezy with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ030-300800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-300800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ034-300800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
127 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers or snow likely. Highs around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast