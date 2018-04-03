NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 12:43 am, Tuesday, April 3, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
697 FPUS51 KBTV 030438
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
NYZ028-030800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ031-030800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows 13 to 19. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ026-030800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Breezy with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ087-030800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Breezy with lows around 20. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ029-030800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ027-030800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Breezy with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ030-030800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Windy with highs in
the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows around 13. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ035-030800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Breezy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers or rain. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ034-030800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1234 AM EDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery with lows 14 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 14 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
