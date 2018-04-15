NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or snow or sleet likely this morning, then

freezing rain or sleet this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or rain likely. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet. Snow or freezing rain likely this morning, then

freezing rain this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight, then freezing rain or rain

likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with

lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Breezy

with highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely this morning, then

freezing rain or sleet this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or rain likely until midnight, then rain

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Freezing rain. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely until midnight. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Breezy with lows around 30. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and snow or sleet likely this morning, then

freezing rain or sleet this afternoon. Additional snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or rain likely until midnight, then rain

after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Freezing rain or sleet.

Additional snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or rain likely. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Windy with highs around 40. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain. Sleet or snow this morning, then sleet this

afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

658 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely until midnight, then freezing rain

or rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Freezing rain or rain likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs

around 40. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

