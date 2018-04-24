NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 1:28 am, Tuesday, April 24, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
_____
265 FPUS51 KBTV 240525
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
NYZ028-240800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70, except in the mid 60s
along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ031-240800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ026-240800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ087-240800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ029-240800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ027-240800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ030-240800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ035-240800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ034-240800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
122 AM EDT Tue Apr 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast