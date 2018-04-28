NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

_____

397 FPUS51 KBTV 280753

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

NYZ028-282000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

around 50. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-282000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Rain

showers likely. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-282000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-282000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-282000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Patchy dense fog. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Patchy dense fog.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-282000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-282000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Patchy dense fog. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Patchy dense fog.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-282000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Showers

likely. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ034-282000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

350 AM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

