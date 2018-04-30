NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

_____

220 FPUS51 KBTV 301351

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s,

except in the mid 60s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely late this morning, then

a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely late this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much warmer with highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

948 AM EDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather