NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

_____

707 FPUS51 KOKX 020544

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

NYZ072-020815-

New York (Manhattan)-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-020815-

Bronx-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-020815-

Northern Queens-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-020815-

Southern Queens-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-020815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-020815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-020815-

Northern Nassau-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-020815-

Southern Nassau-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-020815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-020815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-020815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-020815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ071-020815-

Southern Westchester-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-020815-

Northern Westchester-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-020815-

Rockland-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-020815-

Putnam-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-020815-

Orange-

144 AM EDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

