NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 9:02 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
_____
876 FPUS51 KBTV 031256
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
NYZ028-032000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ031-032000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-032000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ087-032000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
through late morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ029-032000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ027-032000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ030-032000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-032000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until
midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ034-032000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers through
late morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
