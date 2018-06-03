NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

876 FPUS51 KBTV 031256

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

NYZ028-032000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ031-032000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-032000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-032000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

through late morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-032000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-032000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-032000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers until midnight, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-032000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034-032000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

853 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers through

late morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather