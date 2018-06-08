NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

