NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 1:24 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
114 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
