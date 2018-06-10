NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

FPUS51 KBTV

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

NYZ028

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ087

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ027

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ034

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

125 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

