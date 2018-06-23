NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

