Updated 10:23 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
NYZ028-230800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ031-230800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ026-230800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ087-230800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ029-230800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
NYZ027-230800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight.
Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
NYZ030-230800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
NYZ035-230800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
NYZ034-230800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1017 PM EDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
