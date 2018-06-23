NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

785 FPUS51 KBTV 231705

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Numerous

showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

