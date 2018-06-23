NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 1:09 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
785 FPUS51 KBTV 231705
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Numerous
showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
102 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
_____
