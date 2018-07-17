NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

936 FPUS51 KBTV 170736

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

333 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

