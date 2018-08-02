NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

973 FPUS51 KBTV 020238

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

NYZ028-020800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-020800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-020800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-020800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-020800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-020800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-020800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight,

then a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-020800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-020800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight, then a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

