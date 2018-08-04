NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

683 FPUS51 KBTV 040757

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until

midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

354 AM EDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather