NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

457 FPUS51 KBTV 140529

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

NYZ028-140800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-140800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ026-140800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ087-140800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ029-140800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ027-140800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-140800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-140800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-140800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

126 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

