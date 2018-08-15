NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail until midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail until midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail until midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy dense
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Patchy dense
fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
930 AM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance
of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail until midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
