NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
240 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
NYZ028-192000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s, except in the upper 50s
along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ031-192000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ026-192000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ087-192000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ029-192000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ027-192000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ030-192000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ035-192000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ034-192000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
241 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
