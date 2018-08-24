NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

_____

224 FPUS51 KBTV 241151

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

NYZ028-242000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-242000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-242000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-242000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ029-242000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-242000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-242000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ035-242000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-242000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

748 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather