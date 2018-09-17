NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

NYZ028-180800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower

50s along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ031-180800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ026-180800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ087-180800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ029-180800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ027-180800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ030-180800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ035-180800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ034-180800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

338 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

