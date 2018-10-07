NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

387 FPUS51 KBTV 070211

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

NYZ028-070800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers until midnight, then showers likely with

areas of drizzle. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ031-070800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of drizzle. Lows around 50.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-070800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely until midnight, then a

chance of showers with areas of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-070800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely until midnight, then a chance of

showers with areas of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ029-070800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Areas of drizzle. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ027-070800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers until midnight, then a chance of showers

with areas of drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ030-070800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers until midnight, then showers likely with

areas of drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-070800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-070800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1007 PM EDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely until midnight, then a chance of

showers with areas of drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather