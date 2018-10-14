NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy with
lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
127 AM EDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
