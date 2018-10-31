NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, except around

30 along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1018 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

