NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

270 FPUS51 KBTV 010230

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

NYZ028-010800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ031-010800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ026-010800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ087-010800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain

until midnight, then a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ029-010800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-010800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain with patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ030-010800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance

of rain with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-010800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ034-010800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1026 PM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with patchy drizzle.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain with

patchy drizzle in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

_____

