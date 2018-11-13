NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Breezy with lows around 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EST Tue Nov 13 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

