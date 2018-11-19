NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 13. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around zero.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 14. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

416 AM EST Mon Nov 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

