NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
543 FPUS51 KBTV 110806
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
NYZ028-112100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 20. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ031-112100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 15. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 19. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 below.
Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-112100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 19. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-112100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 19. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 3 to 9 above. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ029-112100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 17. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 4 below to 2 above
zero. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ027-112100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 18. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around zero. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-112100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 16. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 20.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and
variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 6 below.
Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ035-112100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 7 above. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-112100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
303 AM EST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight,
then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 17. Light
and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above
zero. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
