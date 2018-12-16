NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

223 FPUS51 KBTV 161701

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

NYZ028-162100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 30. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ031-162100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ026-162100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ087-162100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ029-162100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ027-162100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ030-162100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

NYZ035-162100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain until midnight, then a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s.

NYZ034-162100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1157 AM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

