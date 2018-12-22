NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

751 FPUS51 KBTV 220544

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

NYZ028-220900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ031-220900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Breezy with lows around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ026-220900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ087-220900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ029-220900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ027-220900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ030-220900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ035-220900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ034-220900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1241 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

