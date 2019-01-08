NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
054 FPUS51 KBTV 080847
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
NYZ028-082100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of
rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ031-082100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely until midnight, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk
with highs around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ026-082100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ087-082100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Breezy with highs around 40. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ029-082100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ027-082100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this
morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 18. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ030-082100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow until midnight, then snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ035-082100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ034-082100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
344 AM EST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of
snow or rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain until midnight, then snow likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 15 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
