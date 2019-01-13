NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

236 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 12. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 4 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows 5 below to 11 below zero.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 5 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 14. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 7 below to 13 below zero. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to 11 below zero. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

_____

