NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

609 FPUS51 KBTV 180249

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

NYZ028-180900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows

around 5 above, except 4 to 10 above along Lake Champlain. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Cold with lows around 4 below, except 4 below to 2 above

zero along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 5 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 2 below. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Highs around 5 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-180900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows

around 5 above. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 3 above. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Highs around zero. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 10 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs around zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ026-180900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

6 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs around 30. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows

around 7 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 4 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 21 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 3 below. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs zero to

5 above zero. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ087-180900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

9 above. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Much colder with lows around 8 below. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 6 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 1 below. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

21 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs zero to

5 above zero. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around

zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ029-180900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

8 above. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 11 below. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

8 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows around 1 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 15 below to 20 below zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs around zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 below to 20 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ027-180900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

4 above. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 4 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows

around 4 below. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs around

zero. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows around 10 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ030-180900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

5 above. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 5 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 24 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 2 below. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

22 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Highs zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows around 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold with highs 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ035-180900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows

around 11. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 3 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 9 above. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows around 3 above. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-180900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

946 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows around

9 above. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Colder with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around

8 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows around 2 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Highs around 10 above. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather