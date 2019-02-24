NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

095 FPUS51 KBTV 241637

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

NYZ028-242100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers until midnight,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Windy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ031-242100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain late this morning, then rain showers this afternoon.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Very windy with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around zero. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 9 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

23 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-242100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Areas of blowing

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ087-242100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ029-242100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Windy with lows around 19. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing

snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Windy with highs

around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 1 below. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-242100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers, mainly

in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 2 above.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ030-242100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Windy with lows around 19. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Windy with highs around 20. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery and much colder with lows around 2 below. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

24 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ035-242100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late this morning,

then rain showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ034-242100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1134 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and freezing rain or snow showers

likely late this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers until midnight, then snow showers

after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing

snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 2 above. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 9 to 15 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather