NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

NYZ028-142000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ031-142000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ026-142000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ087-142000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ029-142000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ027-142000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ030-142000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ035-142000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ034-142000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

258 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

