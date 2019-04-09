NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Rain

showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely until midnight, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Rain showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers until midnight, then a chance of

rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

418 AM EDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely until midnight, then a chance

of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

