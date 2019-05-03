NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs around 50. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
327 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
