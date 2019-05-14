NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
NYZ028-142000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around
40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ031-142000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ026-142000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ087-142000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ029-142000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ027-142000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly until midnight. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ030-142000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of rain
or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ035-142000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
NYZ034-142000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
356 AM EDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of rain
or snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
