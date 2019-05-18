NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

085 FPUS51 KBTV 180709

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

306 AM EDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather