NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

340 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

