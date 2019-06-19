NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
537 FPUS51 KBTV 190751
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
NYZ028-192000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid
50s, except around 60 along Lake Champlain. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ031-192000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy dense fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-192000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ087-192000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ029-192000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-192000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ030-192000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-192000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until
midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ034-192000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
347 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy dense fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather