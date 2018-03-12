NY Current Conditions
Updated 1:03 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, March 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;31;W;5;63%
Binghamton;Clear;23;NE;5;71%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;3;74%
Central Park;Clear;36;NE;8;52%
Dansville;Clear;23;Calm;0;74%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;19;S;5;87%
East Hampton;Clear;27;Calm;0;79%
Elmira;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%
Farmingdale;Clear;32;NNE;7;69%
Fort Drum;Clear;21;S;6;85%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;24;N;5;80%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;30;NNW;3;71%
Islip;Clear;32;NNE;7;69%
Ithaca;Clear;19;ESE;3;84%
Jamestown;Clear;16;NNE;3;80%
Massena;Cloudy;30;SW;7;81%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;39;N;5;59%
Montgomery;Clear;27;NNE;3;81%
Monticello;Intermittent clouds;23;NNW;5;77%
New York;Mostly clear;35;NE;12;67%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;34;N;9;66%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;37;NE;8;54%
Newburgh;Clear;32;Calm;0;58%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;31;E;3;72%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;86%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;23;SW;5;74%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;72%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;32;Calm;0;58%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;26;W;5;81%
Rome;Cloudy;26;WSW;3;81%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%
Shirley;Clear;32;N;5;72%
Syracuse;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;92%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;24;SSE;3;88%
Wellsville;Clear;22;Calm;0;74%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%
White Plains;Clear;32;N;8;63%
