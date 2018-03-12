NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;31;W;5;63%

Binghamton;Clear;23;NE;5;71%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;3;74%

Central Park;Clear;36;NE;8;52%

Dansville;Clear;23;Calm;0;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;19;S;5;87%

East Hampton;Clear;27;Calm;0;79%

Elmira;Clear;22;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Clear;32;NNE;7;69%

Fort Drum;Clear;21;S;6;85%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;24;N;5;80%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;30;NNW;3;71%

Islip;Clear;32;NNE;7;69%

Ithaca;Clear;19;ESE;3;84%

Jamestown;Clear;16;NNE;3;80%

Massena;Cloudy;30;SW;7;81%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;39;N;5;59%

Montgomery;Clear;27;NNE;3;81%

Monticello;Intermittent clouds;23;NNW;5;77%

New York;Mostly clear;35;NE;12;67%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;34;N;9;66%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;37;NE;8;54%

Newburgh;Clear;32;Calm;0;58%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;31;E;3;72%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;23;SW;5;74%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;72%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;32;Calm;0;58%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;26;W;5;81%

Rome;Cloudy;26;WSW;3;81%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Clear;32;N;5;72%

Syracuse;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;92%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;24;SSE;3;88%

Wellsville;Clear;22;Calm;0;74%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;Calm;0;77%

White Plains;Clear;32;N;8;63%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Current Conditions