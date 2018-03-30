NY Current Conditions
Published 2:04 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;51;S;8;89%
Binghamton;Rain;50;S;9;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;40;NNW;9;98%
Central Park;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Dansville;Rain;43;NNW;7;90%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;36;NNW;8;100%
East Hampton;Fog;48;S;7;99%
Elmira;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;48;SSW;7;96%
Fort Drum;Rain;43;NW;3;93%
Fulton;Showers;45;W;12;96%
Glens Falls;Rain;44;E;3;100%
Islip;Cloudy;50;S;7;87%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;53;SSE;12;96%
Jamestown;Rain;36;N;13;100%
Massena;Rain;39;NNE;5;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;47;S;5;96%
Montgomery;Fog;48;NNE;5;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;46;E;6;92%
New York;Clear;50;Calm;0;89%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;47;SE;6;100%
New York Lga;Fog;44;NE;8;92%
Newburgh;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Rain;40;NNW;11;91%
Ogdensburg;Rain;42;N;7;86%
Penn (Yan);Rain;42;N;7;85%
Plattsburgh;Rain;43;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;48;SSE;3;92%
Rochester;Showers;40;NW;7;99%
Rome;Rain;44;ESE;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Rain;40;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;49;SSE;12;100%
Syracuse;Showers;52;WNW;7;100%
Watertown;Rain;42;NNE;7;100%
Wellsville;Rain;39;NNW;12;100%
Westhampton Beach;Fog;48;SSW;8;96%
White Plains;Fog;46;ESE;3;100%
