NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;49;N;6;78%

Binghamton;Clear;45;NE;6;82%

Buffalo;Cloudy;42;NE;11;84%

Central Park;Clear;68;N;5;48%

Dansville;Clear;41;N;3;82%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;NNE;9;77%

East Hampton;Clear;49;SW;14;90%

Elmira;Clear;42;Calm;0;91%

Farmingdale;Clear;51;SSW;8;85%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;40;NE;9;93%

Fulton;Cloudy;41;ENE;3;92%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;ENE;8;92%

Islip;Mostly clear;54;SSW;10;80%

Ithaca;Fog;36;NNW;3;93%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;79%

Massena;Rain;41;NW;5;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;13;85%

Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;83%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;54;NE;4;73%

New York;Clear;68;N;5;48%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;50;S;8;92%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;61;S;5;59%

Newburgh;Clear;48;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;ENE;13;81%

Ogdensburg;Rain;40;N;6;95%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;40;NNW;3;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;41;NNW;12;92%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;46;NNE;3;85%

Rochester;Cloudy;40;ENE;7;100%

Rome;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;37;N;3;100%

Shirley;Clear;52;SSW;10;89%

Syracuse;Showers;42;S;3;95%

Watertown;Cloudy;41;NNE;12;100%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;48;N;5;86%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;50;SW;14;86%

White Plains;Clear;53;SSE;5;73%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Current Conditions