NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;64;SSE;7;71%

Binghamton;Showers;62;SE;7;74%

Buffalo;Cloudy;66;ESE;8;88%

Central Park;Rain;63;ENE;5;93%

Dansville;Cloudy;67;SE;7;72%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;ESE;8;86%

East Hampton;Clear;62;E;6;66%

Elmira;Cloudy;66;E;6;81%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;63;ENE;6;80%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;9;60%

Fulton;Showers;66;N;3;77%

Glens Falls;Clear;68;S;7;65%

Islip;Showers;65;NE;9;83%

Ithaca;Cloudy;64;SE;6;80%

Jamestown;Cloudy;61;SSE;12;86%

Massena;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;67%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy w/ showers;65;SE;6;77%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;7;85%

New York;Rain;63;ENE;5;93%

New York Jfk;Showers;64;ENE;8;93%

New York Lga;Rain;65;ENE;8;77%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;12;77%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;ESE;7;88%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;SSE;3;84%

Plattsburgh;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;65;E;3;72%

Rochester;Cloudy;67;SSE;10;81%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;6;70%

Saranac Lake;Clear;52;NE;3;96%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSE;5;96%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;71;S;7;60%

Wellsville;Cloudy;61;SE;8;89%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;63;E;7;72%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;62;E;7;89%

_____

